Streamr DATAcoin Price Up 58.9% This Week (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and HitBTC. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00101088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00229464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.46 or 0.01458373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00199134 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DragonEX, Binance, Coinone, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Mercatox, IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

