Substratum (SUB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,080.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Kyber Network and BiteBTC. Substratum has a market cap of $695,337.37 and $5,080.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

About Substratum

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin, COSS, HitBTC, OKEx, BiteBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

