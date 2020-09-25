Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.07. Sulliden Mining Capital shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 11,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.92.

About Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC)

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc, a precious metals company, invests in, acquires, and develops mining properties in the Americas. The company explores for gold, zinc, silver, and copper ores. Its primary project is the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering 334 hectares in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

