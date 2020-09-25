SushiSwap (SUSHI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $88.01 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $167.73 million and approximately $88.01 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00013230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043615 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $495.49 or 0.04649916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009408 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00058975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033913 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 118,976,274 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.