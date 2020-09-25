Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Suzano has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Suzano stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Suzano has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 62.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Suzano by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 20.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 374.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

