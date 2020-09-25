SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,383 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of SVB Financial Group worth $16,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $225.51 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $2,605,237.01. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.71, for a total value of $210,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,486.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,487 shares of company stock worth $5,727,260. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

