SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043120 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.32 or 0.04801421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009353 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00059077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

