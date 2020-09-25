Swingby Market Capitalization Tops $4.43 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Swingby token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001326 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00228731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00093254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.01463799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00209084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,337,755 tokens. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news.

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

