SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.94

SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and traded as low as $18.38. SWISS LF HLDG/ADR shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 708 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SWISS LF HLDG/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of SWISS LF HLDG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised SWISS LF HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get SWISS LF HLDG/ADR alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54.

About SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SWISS LF HLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWISS LF HLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.