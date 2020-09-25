SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.22

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and traded as low as $18.32. SWISS RE LTD/S shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 36,170 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSREY shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SWISS RE LTD/S in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SWISS RE LTD/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SWISS RE LTD/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

SWISS RE LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

