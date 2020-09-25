Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.96 Million

Equities analysts predict that Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) will report $128.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.70 million and the lowest is $127.90 million. Switch reported sales of $117.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $515.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.10 million to $518.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $572.70 million, with estimates ranging from $563.30 million to $578.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on Switch in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $15.20 on Friday. Switch has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 152.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other Switch news, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $368,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $542,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,733,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,330,814.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 605,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,539,596. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,174,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,392,000 after buying an additional 1,276,872 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 1,057.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,232,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,070,000 after buying an additional 5,694,601 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,368,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,610,000 after buying an additional 1,160,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,683,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,716,000 after buying an additional 1,675,896 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 909.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,241,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after buying an additional 2,019,502 shares during the period. 34.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

