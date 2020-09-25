Tael Market Cap Tops $9.71 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001033 BTC on exchanges including $13.96, $62.56, $34.91 and $24.72. Tael has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tael has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043109 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.75 or 0.04764985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00059048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034188 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002187 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,699,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $45.75, $6.32, $62.56, $10.00, $13.96, $34.91, $4.92, $18.11, $24.72, $7.20, $5.22 and $119.16. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.