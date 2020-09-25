Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.27. Talon Metals shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 762,459 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.35 million and a P/E ratio of -127.50.

Talon Metals Company Profile (TSE:TLO)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

