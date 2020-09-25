Tap Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last Week (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. Tap has a market cap of $57.96 million and approximately $458,892.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043482 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.00 or 0.04765983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00059369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033831 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.