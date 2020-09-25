TD Securities Increases Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target to C$7.00

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 400.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OLA. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cormark upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$5.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$3.80 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$3.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of OLA stock traded up C$1.40 on Friday, hitting C$1.40. 61,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.08 and a 12 month high of C$1.85.

In other Orla Mining news, Director George Vincent Albino sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$1,014,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,124,038.40.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

