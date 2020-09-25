TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 180,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $6,042,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $3,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 621,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,028,719. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in TechTarget by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 78.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,452,000 after buying an additional 664,105 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 11.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 40,431 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 23.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

TTGT opened at $41.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 1.00. TechTarget has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

