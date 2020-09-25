Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.51

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $4.57. Terra Firma Capital shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 2,450 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.56.

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.19 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terra Firma Capital Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terra Firma Capital news, Senior Officer Glenn Watchorn purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$584,107.25.

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII)

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financings for residential buildings and mixed-use properties, as well as land for residential and commercial development, and construction projects.

