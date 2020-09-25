Terracoin (TRC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $113.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $113.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,655.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $216.26 or 0.02029477 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00679148 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012811 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000622 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

