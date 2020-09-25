Tezos Achieves Market Cap of $1.61 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00020306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.61 billion and $123.68 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insolar (XNS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 744,421,785 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

