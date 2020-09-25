The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of The Ensign Group worth $16,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $166,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,873.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,788 shares of company stock valued at $578,812. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

