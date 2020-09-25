The Second Cup (TSE:SCU) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.89

The Second Cup Ltd (TSE:SCU) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $0.99. The Second Cup shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 8,511 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.89.

The Second Cup (TSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.54 million during the quarter.

About The Second Cup (TSE:SCU)

The Second Cup Ltd. operates as a specialty coffee retailer in Canada. The company offers coffee products and beverages. As of December 29, 2018, it operated approximately 262 franchised and company owned cafes under the Second Cup Coffee Co name. The company has strategic alliance with National Access Cannabis Corp.

