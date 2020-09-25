Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,837 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4,434.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRI shares. TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Shares of TRI opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.91.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.