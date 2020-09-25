Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.06

Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.06 and traded as low as $26.78. Toshiba shares last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 3,015 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06.

Toshiba Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

