Traders Buy High Volume of Green Dot Call Options (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,352 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 370% compared to the average volume of 500 call options.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $49.35. 4,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08. Green Dot has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $316.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $25,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,366.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 17,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $849,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,683 shares of company stock worth $1,771,412 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDOT. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

