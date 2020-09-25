Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWT)

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,432 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 360% compared to the typical volume of 746 call options.

EWT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.32. 357,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,743,016. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $46.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 54,235 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 155.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,550,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

