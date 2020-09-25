TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.00

TRANSAT AT Inc (TSE:TRZ)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and traded as low as $3.81. TRANSAT AT shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 142,756 shares traded.

TRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$18.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TRANSAT AT in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get TRANSAT AT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $155.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.06.

About TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TRANSAT AT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRANSAT AT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.