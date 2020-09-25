Twinlab Consolidated (OTCMKTS:TLCC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:TLCC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.20. Twinlab Consolidated shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.

Twinlab Consolidated Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLCC)

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and retails nutritional supplements and other natural products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, and sports nutrition products under the Twinlab brand; healthy aging and beauty products under the Reserveage Nutrition and ResVitale brands; diet and energy products under the Metabolife and Re-Body brands; and a line of herbal teas under the Alvita brand, as well as joint support products under the Trigosamine brand.

