Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Westrock worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1,351.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRK. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

