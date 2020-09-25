Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 22,700 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 177.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 31.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $138.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.23, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. Sun Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.20.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.