Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 2,600 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Celanese worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Celanese by 35.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3,158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 408.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.10.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $105.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.82. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

