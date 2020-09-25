Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 32,807 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 32,807 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of Skechers USA worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skechers USA by 93.7% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 31.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKX opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $729.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKX. Wedbush raised their price target on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

