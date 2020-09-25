Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.47% of Steelcase worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCS. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steelcase during the first quarter worth $48,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Steelcase by 128.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Steelcase by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

SCS opened at $9.69 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.67 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 4.25%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCS. Benchmark cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.