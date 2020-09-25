UBS Group Increases FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $313.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $298.00 to $313.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FDS. DA Davidson raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.31.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $334.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.95. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $784,088.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,906 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

