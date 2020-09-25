Unify (UNIFY) Price Up 5.7% This Week

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 28.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Cryptopia. Unify has a total market capitalization of $224,192.04 and $3,355.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unify has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00434621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011633 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000459 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000350 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

