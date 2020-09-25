Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.38. Unique Fabricating shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 1,757 shares trading hands.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unique Fabricating stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,385 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 9.10% of Unique Fabricating worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

