Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. Universal Forest Products has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other news, Director William G. Currie sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $91,884.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,253. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Universal Forest Products by 19.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,071,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,032,000 after acquiring an additional 338,723 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 528,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 163,298 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 483,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 120,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after purchasing an additional 113,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after buying an additional 109,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

