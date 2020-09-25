Universe (UNI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $934.00

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 72.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Universe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. Universe has a market cap of $121,290.49 and $934.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Universe has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Universe

Universe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 98,705,314 coins and its circulating supply is 87,505,314 coins. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

