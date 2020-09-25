Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Upland Software worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Upland Software by 34.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Upland Software by 66.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $137,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 537,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David May purchased 10,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,032.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,923 shares of company stock worth $1,970,334 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39. Upland Software Inc has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Upland Software Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

