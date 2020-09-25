USD Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $386.40 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009388 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, CPDAX and FCoin. USD Coin has a market cap of $2.51 billion and approximately $386.40 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.69 or 0.03262850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00047052 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 2,509,705,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,505,147,523 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinsuper, Poloniex, Coinbase Pro, CoinEx, SouthXchange, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Hotbit, FCoin, Korbit, CPDAX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

