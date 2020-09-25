Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VGSIX) Stock Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.08

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VGSIX) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and traded as low as $25.36. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares shares last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.