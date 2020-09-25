Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VTSMX) Stock Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.66

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VTSMX)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.66 and traded as low as $82.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares shares last traded at $82.07, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.80.

