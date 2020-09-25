Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) received a C$6.50 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 103.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VET. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.85.

Vermilion Energy stock traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.19. 2,318,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.05. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.20 and a 1-year high of C$22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $541.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.36.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.84) by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$193.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.41 million. Research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

