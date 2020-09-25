Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.85.

Shares of TSE VET traded down C$0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.19. 2,318,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,748. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.05. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.20 and a twelve month high of C$22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.46. The company has a market capitalization of $541.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.84) by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$193.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

