Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.81

Verona Pharma Plc (LON:VRP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.81 and traded as high as $75.00. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 186,750 shares.

The company has a market cap of $269.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

About Verona Pharma (LON:VRP)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

