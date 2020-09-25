Vertical Group Begins Coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Analysts at Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

NYSE MX opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.13. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 251.86% and a net margin of 3.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 828.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 27.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 63.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $2,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

