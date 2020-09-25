Vid (VI) Price Reaches $0.12

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Vid has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $573,485.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vid has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. One Vid token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00041116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00097384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00228842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.91 or 0.01472076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00202533 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,562,105 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation.

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

