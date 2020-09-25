VIDT Datalink Market Cap Hits $23.76 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00004485 BTC on exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $23.76 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043564 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.57 or 0.04599055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009401 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,448,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,769,776 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

