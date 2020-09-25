VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $23.76 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00004485 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043564 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.57 or 0.04599055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009401 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,448,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,769,776 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

