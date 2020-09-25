Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen bought 20,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $369,716.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 103,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,024.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVNT opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 0.39. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

