VNDC 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,197.00 (VNDC)

VNDC (CURRENCY:VNDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, VNDC has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One VNDC token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. VNDC has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $9,197.00 worth of VNDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002530 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001649 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001152 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 74% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000693 BTC.

VNDC Token Profile

VNDC (CRYPTO:VNDC) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2019. VNDC’s total supply is 118,691,454,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,920,252,781 tokens. VNDC’s official Twitter account is @Vndcstable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VNDC is vndc.io.

VNDC Token Trading

VNDC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

